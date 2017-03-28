We Are Getting The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion We’ve Wanted For Years

Talk about nostalgia! The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air took fans way back.

Will Smith and the rest of the Fresh Prince cast reunited on Monday for a get-together that made everyone remember the good times from the beloved 90s sitcom.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, on the series took to Instagram to share a snapshot featuring Tatyana Ali who played Ashley Banks, Karyn Parson who played her sister Hilary Banks, Daphne Maxwell Reid who portrayed the mom Vivian Banks and Joseph Marcell who was the lovable butler Geoffrey.

Ali also shared the pic with the caption: “A wonderful afternoon today with family. We miss you James. @karynparsons @msdaphne13 #freshprince #freshprinceofbelair #nobumalibu #nobu #jamesavery #josephmarcell #willsmith #sweetblackberry.”

The gang posed together on a patio in front of the beach hugging and smiling. The caption read: “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Avery, who played Will’s no-nonsense Uncle Phil on the show, passed away in 2014 at age 68 from complications following open heart surgery

And while it’s been more than a decade since the hit-show ended its six-season run, fans are still holding out for a revival.

E! caught up with Will Smith in 2016, who quickly shut down any rumors or speculations regarding a reboot. “I don’t think ever, like pretty close to when hell freezes over,” Smith shared. “Like we’re going to leave that one alone.”

Two years prior, Alfonso explained why the cast has opted out of any sort of official reunion in honor of Avery’s legacy on the show.

“Since the passing of my favorite dad in the world, ever on TV, James Avery passed, the chances of a Fresh Prince coming back together will not happen,” he told E! News. “I don’t think we feel as a cast that we would do even our fans justice. We all felt like he was the centerpiece or the nucleus of that show. Without him, it just doesn’t work. So even if the whole cast comes to support me on the show, we’re not looking for that to happen. And that’s OK.”

