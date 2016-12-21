Former ‘Bridalplasty’ Contestant Murdered, Suspect Arrested

Former Bridalplasty contestant Lisa Marie Naegle’s disappearance has turned into a murder, Us Weekly reports.

Naegle, a registered nurse, was killed from multiple blows from a hammer, according to law enforcement. Lisa Marie was reported missing after she didn’t return home from a birthday dinner at Alpine Village restaurant in Torrance, California.

Her family obtained security footage of Naegle, 36, and a man named Jackie Jerome Rogers. The LAPD detained Rodgers on suspicion of murder.

“There’s video footage that was just discovered from Alpine Village within the last hour showing my wife getting into a black SUV,” Naegle’s husband, Derek Harryman, told KTLA. “Her missing work, her not calling anybody, a million red flags.”

The suspect, Rogers, a nursing student, confessed to murdering the missing reality TV contestant on Tuesday, Dec. 20, TMZ reports. He told law enforcement that he buried Naegle’s body in the backyard of his home in Inglewood, California.

“We begged and pleaded that he’d come to our home to kind of give us details on what time, where were things, and when he left her, but while he was talking to us and telling us his story, multiple different times he said he absolutely did not go home with her, or did not take her home,” said Naegle’s sister, Danielle Naegle-Kaimona.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.

