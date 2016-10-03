Football Fan Stands On Colin Kaepernick Jersey During National Anthem

While Colin Kaepernick kneels in silent protest during the national anthem, one football fan decided to stand on his jersey.



As the Patriots were set to face off against the Bills, the crowd stood for the playing of the national anthem. And just like Colin Kaepernick, one fan exercised his First Amendment right.

The fan stood tall, but beneath his feet was a Kaepernick jersey. Another fan secretly snapped a photo and shared it online.

Is this fan being disrespectful, or just utilizing his right to free speech?

[ H/T Facebook / Barstool Sports ]