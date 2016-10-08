Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Threatens To Quit Twitter

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui isn’t in harmony with the Twitter-verse this week.

The 20-year-old had to take a breather from social media after followers attacked her for posting about politics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Makeup: @carlenekmakeup and hair by: @hairjunkierandy THANK YOU A photo posted by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Aug 30, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

“Did you know there’s a Woman named Dr. Jill Stein yes DOCTOR who is beautifully educated and actually cares about people instead of money?” she tweeted. “Did you also know she’s running for president?!”

Did you know there’s a Woman named Dr. Jill Stein yes DOCTOR who is beautifully educated and actually cares about people instead of money? — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 5, 2016

Twitter lashed out, criticizing her political views and villifying her for promoting a third party candidate.

She tried to explain that she was using her platform to educate people about their political options but the damage was done.

“PS I’m aware a split vote is reality and that it’s a bit too late, however I feel like we as a people need to do better as far as educating,” she continued.

She tried to clarify her intentions by saying she was supporting one of the major party nominees, but the nastiness continued.

“I am definitely with Her for the sake of not having Him in the White House, however, my point was to shed light on things purposefully muted,” she continued.

Eventually, the “All in My Head” singer decided to exit the conversation.

“I’m taking a break from this s–t,” she ended her rant. “Y’all can have your fun and make whatever assumptions about my character you want.”

I’m taking a break from this shit. Y’all can have your fun and make whatever assumptions about my character you want. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 5, 2016

She admitted the social media attacks were affecting her on a personal level.

“I wait for the day this shit doesn’t affect me as much as it does, goodnight,” she wrote.

I wait for the day this shit doesn’t affect me as much as it does, goodnight✌🏼️ — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 5, 2016

Her absence didn’t last long however. Hours later she returned to tweeting, but veered away from political topics.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com