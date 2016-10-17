Father And Son Arrested In Connection With Tyson Gay’s Daughter’s Murder

In connection to the death of Tyson gay’s 15-year-old daughter, a father and son have been arrested. Law enforcement officials said that they were engaged in a shootout with another 21-year-old man when Gay’s daughter was hit by a stray bullet.

Trinity Gay, the daughter of the U.S. Olympic sprinter, was killed around 4 a.m. on Sunday Morning outside the Cook Out restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky, according to TMZ. She was trying to follow in her father’s footsteps and was a high school sprinter.

38-year-old Chazerae Taylor and his 19-year-old son D’Markeo Taylor were arrested by the police after reportedly being in a shootout with 21-year-old D’Vonta Middlebrooks.

“I just want people to stop shooting and realize who they’re hurting,” Shoshanna Boyd, Trinity Gay’s mother said. “It’s just random. They don’t understand, they don’t understand who they’re hurting.”

Both of the Taylors have ben charged with wanton endangerment while Middlebrooks was slapped with the same charge in addition to a weapons charge.

“She was so innocent, she was so innocent,” Boyd said to the New York Daily News on Sunday.

The police are still investigating the incident to work out the details of the case. Eyewitnesses reported seeing shots being fired between two cars, but it was not immediately clear what led to the 4 a.m. eruption of gunfire.

Tyson Gay currently resides in Orlando, Florida where his daughter recently visited last week for fall break.

A vigil is being held at the track at Trinity’s high school on Monday evening.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyson Gay and his family.

[H/T TMZ, New York Daily News]