‘Fast and Furious’ Star Tyrese Apologizes For Sexist Comments

While riding high on the hype and success of his new movie The Fate of the Furious, Tyrese Gibson made the critical error of not thinking before he spoke and got himself into some hot water.

Earlier in the week, Tyrese did an interview with BET, and among then topics discussed they somehow wound up discussing “promiscuoius” women.

Tyrese is on record talking about “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps, and overly aggressive promiscuous women” who “are never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them.”

As you can imagine, this did not go over well, and the internet made sure to let Tyrese know that his attitude toward what women choose to do with their bodies was lousy and archaic, at best.

Now, Tyrese has posted a public apology in an attempt to make amends for his words. You can read his entire statement below.

While much of his “apology” comes across as mere lip-service, at least he has the courage to admit mistakes and try to move forward.

Hopefully, his wife not being “happy” about the way he “conducted” himself will continue to shape his worldview for the better.

