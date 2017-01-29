Escaped Tiger Stalks The Streets Of Sicily

When the mayor of Sicily was told that there was a dire emergency in his town of 38,000 people, he thought it was a joke. Not because bad things don’t happen in Sicily, but because, according to reports, the emergency involved a tiger. As it turns out, a large, white Bengal tiger had escaped his confines and was roaming the streets of the Italian city.

Oscar is a male tiger who spends his days traveling with a Sweedish circus. He is scheduled to perform his act as part of the show on Monday in Sicily, Italy. But, he decided he needed a bit of a break. So, somehow, he managed to escape his cage at the circus grounds and went out for a walk.

Soon Oscar realized that the sidewalks were empty and the streets were blocked. Eventually, he found himself penned in outside a kitchen shop. The authorities had found him.

Luckily for not only Oscar but for the people involved, it was pretty easy to the get Bengal tiger back safely behind bars. Using a series of cages, which got smaller and smaller, circus trainers were able to coax Oscar into a small enough cage to carry him safely back to the circus. They considered tranquilizing the big cat but decided against it as they didn’t want to hurt him.

While no one was hurt during Oscar’s walk about town, many of the local residents did take up refuge in public buildings around town. Many were seen snapping photos of the tiger out windows, while some dared to walk outside once it seemed as though the police had Oscar caged up. Police are currently investigating how Oscar managed to escape.

Oscar, on the other hand, is probably relaxing at home waiting for his big performance on Monday.

