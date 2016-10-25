Shark Demolishes Cow For Lunch In The Middle Of The Ocean

WARNING: Graphic content.

An unbelievable moment was captured on film when a massive shark was seen devouring a cow in the middle of the ocean. Yes, you read that right. A shark was eating a cow in the ocean!

The shocking video, which was captured by a group of perplexed onlookers, shows a 16-ft tiger shark chomping on remains of the full grown horned zebu cow.

When the group of friends sailing off the French island of Mayotte noticed heavy ripples and thrashing in the water, they sailed closer to the curious scene. Luckily the filmmaker had a camera that worked underwater because when he dipped it beneath the surface, the video was able to record the bizarre incident that has since gone viral on the Internet.

The cow was clearly already dead, but when the camera surges underwater, you can see how much damage the tiger shark was making on the animal’s carcass.

Not only was the footage of the shark in such close proximity extremely rare, but also it was taken in the middle of the Indian Ocean, nowhere close to dry land. The footage was like recorded earlier this month at nearly 500 meters away from the beach, according to Mirror UK. So allow us to pose the question that we are all wondering: how in the heck did cow end up in the middle of the Indian Ocean?

According to the man filming the video, he believed that the cow somehow fell overboard off a different boat and into the ocean. This theory still leaves us with several more burning questions. First, why was someone transporting a 2000kg cow across the ocean in a vessel that the animal could so easily escape from? Second, do you suppose that the person knew the cow fell off and just decided to leave it there?

This isn’t the only bizarre encounter with enormous sharks in recent weeks. A video shared on YouTube earlier in October of this year showed one diver having one of the most terrifying experiences imaginable when a massive Great White shark breached the underwater metal cage.

While trying to devour a chunk of bait, the enormous beast ripped through the cage’s metal bars to get way too close to comfort with the diver inside.

What are your thoughts? How do you think this cow made it into the middle of the ocean?

[H/T The Lad Bible, Mirror UK]