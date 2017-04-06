‘Empire’ Star Morocco Omari Arrested For Domestic Violence

Empire star Morocco Omari has been arrested for allegedly being physically abusive towards a woman. The 41-year-old actor portrays Lucious’ half-brother Tariq on the wildly popular Fox TV series.

According to TMZ, Omari got into a heated argument with an unidentified 24-year-old woman on Wednesday in Chicago. He reportedly shoved her to the ground multiple times causing her to sustain scratches to her chest and neck. The woman called the police to report the crime following the incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is unknown at the time whether Omari has any connection to the woman involved in the incident. From 2001 to 2006, Omari was married to actress JoNell Kennedy.

Omari was arrested and booked for misdemeanor domestic battery.

Before landing the role on Empire, Omari appeared in Half Past Dead 2, Momentum, and Shakedown.

Were you shocked to learn that Morocco Omari was arrested for domestic violence?

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ]