Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Has Grown Up, And She Looks Very Different

Rap legend Eminem‘s daughter Hailie isn’t a little girl anymore. In fact, she looks completely different now that she is all grown up.

Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie’s entitled to photobomb on puppy day A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Many of the “Lose Yourself” rapper’s fans will recall that his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, was the subject of many of his songs. She is now 21-years-old and is currently attending Michigan State University.

Just by glancing at her Instagram account, it’s clear to see that Hailie has grown up to be a beautiful woman. She frequently shares snaps with her boyfriend and other stunning selfies. Hailie even shows off her daring fashion sense with skin-baring crop tops and other revealing looks.

This past weekend, Hailie shared a new pic that showed her wearing a risqué getup and her Instagram followers went absolutely nuts. She shared the photo with the caption: “Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie’s entitled to photobomb on puppy day.”

Not only is Hailie gorgeous, but also she has the brains to go with it. Hailie graduated high school with honors and was also extremely active as a member of the National Honor Society, the Art Club, the Key Club, and Student council.

For her outstanding academic performance, she was awarded the high school’s Academic Excellence Award and the Department of Psychology Award. Hailie even managed to find time to be on the volleyball team.

Hailie credits her parents, Marshall Mathers and his ex-wife Kim Mathers, as being the “most influential” people in her life.

“My father and father are because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have,” Hailie said, according to E! News.

Couldn’t have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side) A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

Check out more photos of Eminem’s daughter on her Instagram account here.

Were you surprised to see how grown up Eminem’s daughter Hailie looks now?

