Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Dancing Bikini Video For Coachella

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski has shared an incredible video with fans and followers on social media.

The 25-year-old, who is best known for her appearance in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video, took to Instagram to share a pre-Coachella photo with her 12.3 million followers.

In the video we see Ratajkowski decked out in a dark grey, almost smoky, two-piece bikini. Her long brunette hair laid freely down the side of her head and she wore a gold necklace. The skimpy bikini barely contained her figure and showed her amazingly fit physique. The pic is a boomerang photo which continuously shows the model doing a little hip shake dance.

She kept the caption super simple, writing, “COACHELLA.” Check it out below:

COACHELLA A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Meanwhile, Coachella’s officially pumped up the festivals music lineup, adding five new performances from major artist.

The Weeknd, Rae Sremmurd, Wale, French Montana and Diddy will all descend upon the desert this weekend for what promises to be epic performances. It’s unclear who they’ll be performing with or if they’re going solo.

With Future, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled and Lil Uzi Vert already scheduled to perform, Coachella definitely just got more interesting.

