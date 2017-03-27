Emails Between Allegedly Kidnapped Teen and Former Teacher Reveal ‘Romantic Interest’

As police continue to search for missing Tennessee teen Elizabeth Thomas and former teacher Tad Cummins, investigators have shed light on their interactions with each other, ABC News reports. Emails between the teen and the 50-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped her have uncovered “a romantic interest in each other.”

NEW PICTURE: Here’s Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas at school in January, days before his alleged inappropriate contact with her. pic.twitter.com/BzyIz8KPpY — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 21, 2017

The two wrote emails to each other but didn’t send them, leaving the messages in the drafts folder of Cummins’ school email account instead, police said.

“They would write the message and let it save as a draft,” said Brent Cooper, Maury County District Attorney. “The other person would log in, read the message and then delete it and then write another message that was saved as a draft.”

Although investigators said that the pair wrote inappropriate messages to each other, they did not go into detail on what exactly that meant.

“If you read them you would immediately recognize you are reading messages between two people who have a romantic interest in each other,” Cooper said.

The lead investigator on the case shared an email.

” ‘ I saw you standing next to you backpack this morning’ and [Cummins] makes a reference to a body part of hers and how nice that looked,” said Marcus Alright with the sheriff’s department.

One of Cummins’ former co-workers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the former teacher’s arrest.

“You’ve got to do something to motivate people to be more vigilant about trying to find this young girl, because this is not going to end well if we don’t get her home, and get her home soon,” the co-worker said.

The teen and the teacher have now been missing for two weeks.

