Assistant Principal Charged After Allegedly Having Sex With Teen Student

A Missouri assistant principal faces multiple felony charges after she allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old student.

Elizabeth Giesler, who worked at Ste. Genevieve Schools, was charged with three counts of sexual contact with a student, three counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree and two counts of statutory rape in the second degree, reports the Daily Journal. All are felony charges.

On May 18, the student told Trooper T.S. Craig that Giesler performed a sexual act on him at her home between April 7-8, according to a probable cause statement signed by Craig. The student also said he and Giesler had sexual intercourse and engaged in sexual acts on two other occasions in April and May at Giesler’s home.

The charges came after the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control began an investigation into Geisler.

“It was a special investigation we were asked to conduct on the assistant principal and the results were turned over to the prosecutor,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Juston Wheetley told the Daily Journal. “We served the warrant on Friday and she was booked into the Ste. Genevieve County Jail where she posted bond.”

The student’s father, whose name was not reported to protect the student’s identity, told Fox2 Geisler was trusted by the family and had known his son since he was in sixth grade. The boy is now in ninth grade at Ste. Genevieve High School.

“She talked to us about my son and what she can do for him, through life like give him a better life because he’s a good football player so she was going to make sure he got on the right path,” the father told Fox2. “She took advantage of him… she manipulated him because she knew what she was doing.”

The boy’s grandmother told Fox2 she thought Giesler was a “really nice person” who was “really going to do something for my grandson, but yeah she was doing something for him alright.”

The student’s family said he is now in state protective custody and could be held by the state for up to 90 days.

Giesler had been at Ste. Genevieve Schools since 2014. She was previously a teacher for Liberty School District.

Earlier this month, authorities in Columbia County, Missouri said a teacher there was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a female student, reports the Associated Press.

Sean Thomas Diestel, 30, was arrested on May 10 on suspicion of felony sexual contact with a student. The student told police she had a sexual relationship with the teacher from September to December 2017, when she was 17.

