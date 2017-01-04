Ellen Degeneres Will Not Have Kim Burrell on Her Show After Her Anti-Gay Comments

Ellen DeGeneres is making it clear that the gospel singer Kim Burrell will not be a guest on her show.

The famous TV show host took to Twitter to clear the air on Thursday after some confusion. “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.” Degeneres tweeted out.

According to Buzzfeed, Burrell was set to perform on the show with Pharrell Williams, but a recording surfaced of the singer giving a sermon calling homosexuality “perverted.”

In a video, the pastor is seen ranting to a crowd at Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, Texas.

“You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face—you are perverted,” Burrell says to the crowd. “You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast — you are perverted.”

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

She continued, “I never said LGBT last night, I said S-I-N,” she rants. “And whatever falls under sin was preached. What was posted isn’t how I preached too, but only that. Isn’t that something. That is the design of the enemy to make it look like I have a personal agenda against people. To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, I love you because God loves you. But God hates the sin.”

After the video surfaced, members of the Hidden Figure’s cast spoke out against the singer including Williams and Janelle Monáe.

“I shouldn’t even have to post this as you guys should already know where I stand,” wrote Monáe said on Instagram. “But If you do not pls know I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community.

Many people on the internet were quick to speak out against Burrell and her contradicting statements and actions.

Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song?? — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

Kim Burrell wasn’t bashing gays when she cashed the check for that feature on Frank Ocean album. Girl. Bye. . . ✌🏼 — Rashida Hunter (@PrincessRahh) December 31, 2016

