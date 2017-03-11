Elderly Care Providers Caught Selling Sex Shows While On The Clock

Health care workers in Walsall, England are under fire today for selling online sex shows from their office at a senior care facility while they were supposed to be on the clock looking after patients.

Female staff members from a British company called Caremark are accused of streaming sex shows right from their office desks and the Care Quality Commission is absolutely furious about it.

Andrea Sutcliffe, the CQC chief, released a statement condemning the actions of the employee’s and vowing to get to the bottom of things. She stated, “This behavior is completely unacceptable. In light of this new information, I have asked my inspectors to look into the matter further to ensure that people are being properly looked after — which is what staff employed by Caremark are paid to do.”

When journalists probed the story, they discovered that 24-year-old Rebecca Woodhouse, a Coordinator for the company, and her direct boss 26-year-old Michelle Robinson would set up cameras at their desks and stream sex shows on an adult website under the screen names “EnglishEmma_XXX” and “Bonnie_Blonde,” respectively.

They even at one point indicated that an employee from another branch was also engaged in these types of actions while on the work clock.

Allegedly, the women would routinely show off their naked bodies and chat with customers who paid by the minute to watch them undress and commit sex acts. All the while, the women were supposed to have been looking after elderly clients who are weak, fragile, and mostly incapable of safely doing things on their own.

Investigators who are looking into the situation said: “The provider had not ensured that all staff were of suitable character to be delivering care by the use of appropriate pre-employment checks. People were not always protected from the risks of unsafe or inappropriate care because accurate and appropriate records were not always maintained.”

City leader Andrew Bridgen also commented on the scandal, saying, “It’s no surprise the NHS is struggling to get people out of hospital and into community care, when providers are busy doing things like this. These workers should be focusing on the important job at hand, rather than ‘diversifying their business’ online. If they want to change trades, they should do so.”

The British Caremark company has not issued an official statement at this time.

