Edge of Tomorrow 2 is a Prequel Sequel

We just got done writing an article on how Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman made the claim that his sequel film, Edge of Tomorrow 2, will “revolutionize” sequels as we know them. No sooner did that article go up than we learn a little more about what Liman was hinting at – and needless to say, “revolutionize” may have been a premature word to use.

The Edge of Tomorrow sequel will apparently be a prequel, which is not that revolutionary, or particularly loved by fans.

In speaking with Collider, Liman let the plot detail slip when talking about re-teaming with Edge of Tomorrow writer Christopher McQuarrie on the idea for the sequel. According to Liman, “the story is so amazing—much better than the original film, and I loved and loved the original film—and second of all, it’s a sequel that’s a prequel.”

While the word “prequel” carries a somewhat negative buzz these days, there are some valid things to consider about this Edge of Tomorrow sequel:

It has a talented director in Liman and writer in McQuarrie both returning. Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are both returning. The sci-fi/action film had a surprising amount of mythos to expand on. The plotline involves time travel, so there’s room to totally turn the traditional idea of a “prequel” on its head – which is exactly what Liman is known for.

Taking that all into account, there’s a very good chance that we can take Liman quite literally at his claim; Edge of Tomorrow 2 is a film uniquely suited to act as a prequel and sequel simultaneously, with a plotline that could require prequel events in order to solve sequel problems.

That’s already a wonderfully trippy concept to work from; so maybe Liman and McQuarrie are truly about to “revolutionize” the sequel format, as Liman has claimed.