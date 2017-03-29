Reality Show Contestants Stranded In Wilderness When No One Tells Them The Show Was Canceled

This is one of those things that’s really, really funny, as long as it didn’t happen to you. If you were one of the poor, unfortunate souls that got stranded in the Scottish Highlands wilderness, it’s probably not quite as hilarious.

Sometime within the last year, 23 women and men were brought together for the Channel-4 produced reality tv series, Eden.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The premise was that they would be cut off from the outside world for an entire year, and during that time they had to work together to create a functioning society, of sorts, including, “decide on their own rules and laws, build their own shelter, grow their own food and raise their own livestock.”

They used some outsider-manned camera’s to record the process but mostly relied on fixed cameras and personal cameras given to the contestants.

A few episodes of the show aired last summer, but due to plunging viewer ratings, the show was canceled.

However… apparently, no one told the contestants.

Reportedly, the remaining contestants just emerged from seclusion to discover that Brexit has taken place and that Donald Trump is the new U.S president.

They are also said to have suffered through “boredom and infighting,” and “were reduced at one point to eating chicken feed.”

Start placing your bets now on how long it takes before this story gets made into a movie.

More News:

[H/T: Variety]