Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson Opens up About Instagram Feud With Vin Diesel

My FINAL WEEK of shooting #FastAndFurious. There’s no greatness ever achieved alone.. it’s always a team effort. We promised an epic prison break out for you guys and we delivered. HUGE THANK YOU to my ohana (family) stunt coordinator JJ Perry and his bad ass fearless stunt team – as well as my cousin and incredible stunt double @samoanstuntman. Thank you team for the willingness to “die hard” and drop your blood & sweat daily for our movie. #MyStuntBrothers #Loco4Life You guys reading this know how much I believe in the idea of TEAM EFFORT. That means respecting every person, their time and their value when they step on to my set or partner with our production company. And like with any team – that’s a family – there’s gonna be conflict. Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs. To me, conflict can be a good thing, when its followed by great resolution. I was raised on healthy conflict and welcome it. And like any family, we get better from it. At the end of the day me and #F8 co-stars all agree on the most important thing: Delivering an incredible movie to the world. #Fast8 #IcemanCometh #FamilyGrowth
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems to have calmed down since his furious rant when talking about his longtime feud with his Fast 8 costar Vin Diesel with the LA Times.
Although he wrapped filming by posting a gracious video thanking everyone involved, Johnson seems to be sticking to his guns about what he said.
“I was very clear with what I said. I’ve been in the game a long time,” he said during the interview. “Would Universal [Pictures] have preferred that didn’t happen? Sure, we talked about it. The irony is after that and as they do their tracking and all their analysis, the interest [in ‘Fast 8’] shot through the roof to a whole other level.”
Back in August, Johnson was receiving backlash for an Instagram post of his male costars in the movie calling them, unprofessional “candy asses.”
The Chronicles of Riddick actor Diesel posted a comment on his Instagram around the same time letting his fans know that answers of the feud might not be too far away saying, “So much has gone on this year. I can’t believe I wrapped two back-to-back pictures I both starred in and produced. Now I get to return to my family, my life … To me. … So give me a second and I will tell you everything. Everything.”
Diesel released a video a week after the post praising his costar in a Facebook Live video saying his Johnson “shined” as Luke Hobbs in the movies.
Fast 8 is set to speed into theaters April 14th, 2017.
