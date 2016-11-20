Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson Opens up About Instagram Feud With Vin Diesel

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems to have calmed down since his furious rant when talking about his longtime feud with his Fast 8 costar Vin Diesel with the LA Times.

Although he wrapped filming by posting a gracious video thanking everyone involved, Johnson seems to be sticking to his guns about what he said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was very clear with what I said. I’ve been in the game a long time,” he said during the interview. “Would Universal [Pictures] have preferred that didn’t happen? Sure, we talked about it. The irony is after that and as they do their tracking and all their analysis, the interest [in ‘Fast 8’] shot through the roof to a whole other level.”

Back in August, Johnson was receiving backlash for an Instagram post of his male costars in the movie calling them, unprofessional “candy asses.”

The Chronicles of Riddick actor Diesel posted a comment on his Instagram around the same time letting his fans know that answers of the feud might not be too far away saying, “So much has gone on this year. I can’t believe I wrapped two back-to-back pictures I both starred in and produced. Now I get to return to my family, my life … To me. … So give me a second and I will tell you everything. Everything.”

Diesel released a video a week after the post praising his costar in a Facebook Live video saying his Johnson “shined” as Luke Hobbs in the movies.

Fast 8 is set to speed into theaters April 14th, 2017.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.