Drake’s Birthday Party Photo With Taylor Swift Fuels Romance Rumors

When Taylor Swift showed up at Drake’s 30th birthday party, the rumors instantly began flying the two were couple. Now, this photo is adding fuel to the fire.



It was Drake’s big day: the monumental 3-0. In attendance at his party was Swift, her frenemy Katy Perry and John Mayer, who just so happens to have dated both singers. It was a private event that took place a few weeks ago, but Drake has been posting photos of that night ever since; one of them has fans in a frenzy.

“Is that velvet?” Drake captioned his Instagram post of him in a velvet jacket and Swift in a black crop top and matching pencil skirt.

Also at the Hollywood party was Jamie Foxx, French Montana, Shay Mitchell, Zoe Kravitz and Drake’s father Dennis Graham.

Do you think this photo is proof Drake and Swift are officially together?

