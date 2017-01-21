Donald Trump Went Way Off Script During First Dance With Melania, Making The Singers Scramble

It seems President Trump is already doing things “his way” and making people think on their feet, literally.

Trump had a spontaneous moment during his first dance with Melania that forced the singers and composer to have to improv and really go with the flow.

According to TMZ, Erin Boehme, one of the 3 singers performing, Trump and Melania were supposed to dance to “My Way” by themselves, and Pence and his wife would follow with a different song. Trump completely smashed that idea by waving Pence onstage and then waving his kids onstage.

It is pretty noticeable how long the song goes on.

You can see the actual dance in the video below.

The President and Melania seem to be enjoying themselves a lot, but the stage gets more than crowded once everyone gets on the stage.

Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” is a fitting tune for the first dance, but his daughter did not seem too thrilled about it.

Nancy, his daughter, spoke out about claims that her father’s song will be played for Donald and Melania Trump during their first dance as President and wife.

According to the Washington Examiner, jazz singer Erin Boehme and two others will perform the 1969 hit “My Way” during the Liberty Ball during Trump’s inauguration.

Just remember the first line of the song. https://t.co/dYrXv818i9 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017

Someone tweeted at the star asking the family’s feelings on the song being played for the first dance and her response was simply, “Just remember the first line of the song.”

In case you didn’t know, the opening line of the song sings, “And now, the end is near.” The song is about the triumphs and trials of life as the singer looks back on his back on his life and how he made his own rules the whole way.

Nancy later cleared the air that she wishes Trump the best during his presidency.

“Actually I’m wishing him the best. A good president helps the entire world. I don’t believe anyone tries to be a bad president,” she tweeted.

[H/T TMZ]