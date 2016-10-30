Donald Trump Supporter Arrested For Voter Fraud Claims ‘The Polls Are Rigged’

Terri Lynn Rote was worried the polls were “rigged,” so she took matters into her own hands.



The Donald Trump supporter was arrested for first-degree election misconduct after attempting to vote twice for her favorite presidential nominee. She was worried her first ballot for Trump would be switched to a vote for Hillary Clinton, so decided make a second pass.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wasn’t planning on doing it twice, it was spur of the moment,” Rote said. “The polls are rigged.”

It’s a sentiment Trump has repeatedly expressed in the final days leading up to the election.

“I have real problems with ballots being sent [in early],” Trump said at his rally at Golden, Colorado, on Saturday — hinting that ballot collectors might be throwing ballots away. “We have a lot of people watching the people that collect the ballots … Whatever the hell you have to do, do it.”

While Trump suspects the election is rigged against him, at least one of his supporters was trying to rig the election for him.

Rote was released on a $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court November 7th, just one day before the election.

[ H/T People ]