Donald Trump Responds To Reports Claiming He Has Ties To Russia

President-elect Donald Trump is in the middle of another controversy involving Russia. This one, however, isn’t quite what anyone would have expected. An unverified report is making its way around the internet claiming that Russia has information about Trump that would definitely put him in a bad light.

The report alleges that Trump participated in a number of graphic sexual acts that was documented by the Russians. Those sexual acts are described as Trump’s “personal obsessions and sexual perversions.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trump did not reach out to BuzzFeed, who reported on the document earlier today. However, in the Trump fashion, the businessman turned reality TV star turned President-elect tweeted about the report.

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Of course, he didn’t specifically link to any of the articles that are citing this unverified report. His attorney, Michael Cohen, however, did make specific remarks in relation to the unverified documents.

“It’s so ridiculous on so many levels,” he said. “Clearly, the person who created this did so from their imagination or did so hoping that the liberal media would run with this fake story for whatever rationale they might have.”

Trump then retweeted a post from Cohen showing the front of his passport, saying that he had never been to Prague.

I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenews pic.twitter.com/CMil9Rha3D — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 11, 2017

We will have to wait to see if the President-elect makes any official response to the document and what it claims. Keep an eye on his Twitter account for his unofficial, and more emotional response.

[H/T BuzzFeed]

