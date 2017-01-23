Donald Trump Just Made A Huge Change To The Oval Office

Immediately after being sworn into office as President of the United States, Donald Trump started making decorative changes to the White House.

The Oval Office was redecorated for the new president with the addition of gold curtains installed behind the Resolute desk, replacing the crimson curtains that were installed under Barack Obama tenure.

The new changes were noticed when Trump sat at the Resolute desk to sign an executive order on Obamacare and other memos in his first actions as president Friday evening.

Additionally, Trump removed a huge, circular rug from Obama’s presidency that featured quotes from civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and four former presidents.

The rugs replacement appears to be a new sunburst gold and yellow rug with garland edges designed by Laura Bush during her husband’s presidency, as it’s said Bush requested to have one that expressed his spirit of optimism, ABC News reported.

Other noticeable changes to the historic office include the couches behind removed. They are replaced by a brocade and no longer gray suede.

The changes fit Trump’s style as the billionaire is widely known for loving gold accents and features when it comes to interior decorating. Both his office and homes around the country feature it throughout.

These should be the biggest changes we see for the decor inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. In a 2015 interview with People, Trump said that he wouldn’t change too much inside the building if elected president.

“If I were elected, I would maybe touch it up a little bit, but the White House is a special place,” Trump stated. “You don’t want to do too much touching.”

It is common practice for a newly elected president to redecorate the Oval Office as well as other parts of the White House.

It’s also common for the First Lady to take the lead on changing the living spaces for the family, so it seems Melania’s taste and preferences will be dictated in what the rooms inside the living quarters will look like for the next four years while Trump is in office.

Although the First Family is allowed to make changes within the White House, there are rooms inside the historic building that are untouchable, such as the Lincoln Bedroom and public spaces like the state dining room and Green Room. Any other changes will need to be approved by the Committee for the Preservation of the White House, as the house is a living museum and contains hundreds of years of American history.

