Disney Releases Full John Legend, Ariana Grande Beauty And The Beast Duet

How do you fill in for Céline Dion? How do you fill in for Angela Lansbury?

Disney answered that question by recruiting two amazing voices in pop music, getting Ariana Grande and John Legend to duet the title track of the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We first caught a short snippet of the track on Monday when the newest trailer for the film dropped, and now Disney has released a high-quality version of the full song for listeners.

Pre-ordering the album—which releases March 10th—allows an instant download of the track.

Disney also announced an upcoming video featuring the two singers to be directed by music video mastermind Dave Meyers.

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belles eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.

More Beauty and the Beast: Beauty And The Beast Outpacing Finding Dory In Ticket Presales / Celine Dion Will Record New Song For Beauty And The Beast / New Beauty And The Beast Poster Released / Emma Watson Turned Down A Different Disney Princess Role / New Beauty And The Beast Funko POPs Revealed/ Disney Releases New Beauty And The Beast International Poster / Ariana Grande And John Legend Will Perform Beauty And The Beast Title Track / New TV Spot Features Emma Watson Singing / New Beauty And The Beast Poster Released / Beauty And The Beast Standee Gives First Look At Servants’ Human Forms / Belle Will Get Backstory In Beauty And The The Beast

[Embed id=56787]Beauty and the Beast[/Embed]