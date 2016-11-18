Did American Horror Story Hint At Season 7 Storyline?

Last night, American Horror Story: Roanoke came to a terrifying end that left fans of the show shook. And, now, it looks like that shakiness may continue on into the next season of American Horror Story. Shortly after the Season 6 finale aired on FX, the network was quick to make a seemingly smoothing Twitter post – but it was anything but. In fact, it has fans wondering if FX just hinted at what the next season of American Horror Story has in store for fans.

Shortly after the Season 6 of American Horror Story debuted, the official Twitter for the series posted a GIF online. The calm clip showed ocean water gently roiling, and the phrase ‘Sweet Dreams’ was written on top of the footage. The caption for the video read, “The monsters are all gone,” but fans seem to think the monsters really went deep. Underwater, that is.

While there’s no official connection between Season 7 of American Horror Story and this recent Twitter post, fans can’t help but notice a connection between the GIF and a scene from the Season 6 finale. During the episode, its final moments showed a miniature ship crashing onto the floor, and the camera focuses on the rogue boat long enough to make fans wonder if the shot was a nod to next season. After all, fans known that creator Ryan Murphy likes his subtle references, so it is not out of the realm of possibility.

Hopefully, fans won’t have to sit around guessing what storyline American Horror Story is set to take when it returns for Season 7. Fans of the series were taken for a loop earlier this year when Murphy create a misleading advert campaign for Season 6. FX debuted dozens of different teaser clips for the new season of AHS, but only one was the real promo; The others were create to purposefully mislead fans and create suspense for when Roanoke did premiere.

Of course, fans have known that Season 7 of American Horror Story has been in the works. Last month, FX announced the terrifying anthology series had been renewed for another season.

“Ryan, Brad and their team of remarkable writers have done an amazing job of keeping ‘American Horror Story’ endlessly inventive, shocking and entertaining and we are honored to move ahead with them on the seventh installment,” said FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf said in a statement. “The sustained success through six installments only proves how intensely the series resonates with fans. ‘AHS’ confronts our deepest fears with unmatched suspense and style. Each new installment is a cultural event, hotly anticipated for its theme, imagery, cast and twists.”

So, what do you think? Was the Twitter post a simple coincidence? Or do you think something sinister lurks beneath those calm waves? Let us know in the comments below!

