Did A Fire Sink The Titanic? A New Documentary Claims So

An upcoming documentary about the Titanic has poses an all-new theory that the ocean liner actually sunk due to a fire rather than hitting an iceberg during its maiden voyage.

The Smithsonian Channel will be airing a documentary titled Titanic: The New Evidence about the factors that contributed to the allegedly unsinkable cruise ship ending up at the bottom of the Atlantic ocean back in 1912, according to Global News.

The hour-long documentary will dive in to previously unknown facts that possibly suggest there was a coal fire in the ship’s furnace room, which led to the infamous disaster that spawned a Leonardo DiCaprio movie.

The shocking new evidence was obtained after photos were unearthed from the private collection of the ship’s chief electrical engineer, John Kempster. The pictures were snapped while the ship was being built, and point to the fact that there could have been a fire.

With the capabilities of modern CGI, the filmmakers were able to animate the photographs in order to provide a virtual tour through the Titanic.

Two of the recently surfaced photos display a 30-foot-long black streak on the ship. Experts on the subject hypothesize that the streak could be evidence of a fire that broke out in the below deck coal bunker.

This fire could have potentially been responsible for devastating structural damage that weakened the ship’s hull. Oddly enough, the streak is in the exact location on the ocean liner where the iceberg struck.

Senan Molony, and Irish journalist, has spent three decades studying the Titanic. Molony has recently explained that the theory presented in the documentary is credible given his findings.

“It’s a perfect storm of extraordinary factors coming together: fire, ice, and criminal negligence,” Molony says in the documentary, according to the New York Times. “The fire was known about, but it was played down. She should never have been put to sea.”

Be sure to check out Titanic: The New Evidence on Saturday January 21 on the Smithsonian Channel.

What are your thoughts about this new theory? Do you think the Titanic possibly sank because of a fire?

