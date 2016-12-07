Denzel Washington Slams Mainstream Media For Selling ‘BS’

Denzel Washington totally blasted the mainstream media for selling “BS” at the premiere of his new film Fences. The 61-year-old actor believes that the mainstream media hasn’t fulfilled its duty to the public to present the truth.

“If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you do read it, you’re misinformed,” Washington said. “Just say it, sell it. Anything you practice you’ll get good at — including BS.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this year, Washington was featured in a false report that claimed he was backing President-elect Donald Trump, according to Breitbart. The story was false, and likely had an impact on Washington’s opinion of the mainstream media.

“So what a responsibility you all have — to tell the truth,” he said at a red carpet event at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. “In our society, now it’s just first — who cares, get it out there. We don’t care who it hurts. We don’t care who we destroy. We don’t care if it’s true.”

Washington has been quite busy lately promoting his new film Fences, in which he directed and starred. The forthcoming movie has been racking up heavy Oscar buzz, and could possibly Washington land his third Academy Award. In 2002, he won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Training Day. Twelve years earlier, Washington won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Glory.

The storyline for Fences follows an African American father who is attempting to come to terms with the events of his own life while struggling with race relations in the 1950s United States.

Fences stars Washington (Training Day), Viola Davis (The Help), Mykelti Williamson (Con Air), Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Saniyya Sidney (American Horror Story), Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Tower Heist).

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

Troy Maxson, is a strong man, a hard man. He has had to be to survive. Troy Maxson has gone through life in an America where to be proud and black is to face pressures that could crush a man, body and soul. But the 1950s are yielding to the new spirit of liberation in the 1960s, a spirit that is changing the world Troy Maxson has learned to deal with the only way he can, a spirit that is making him a stranger, angry and afraid, in a world he never knew and to a wife and son he understands less and less.

Fences hits theaters on Christmas Day. Check out the trailer here.

How do you feel about Denzel Washington’s comments about the mainstream media?

[H/T Breitbart, The Hill]