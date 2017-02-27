Denzel Washington ’Officiates’ Wedding At The Oscars

Sure, a destination wedding in Cabo sounds nice, and a grand wedding celebration in an old church, surrounded by all of your family and friends is the dream for many little girls, but maybe all you really need is a theater full of Hollywood A-listers and Denzel Washington as your officiator.

That’s what this couple did!

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel brought in a bus-load of tourists who had no idea they were coming to the show. He had all the lights in the theater turned off and then flipped back on when all the people had filed into building, stopping right in front of the stage.

Kimmel spoke to a woman who said that she and her boyfriend were planning to get married this summer and that Denzel was her favorite actor. Ever the gentlemen, Denzel stood up and took a picture with the lucky couple, and pronounced them, husband and wife. He’s Denzel Washington so he’s allowed to do that.

“I now pronounce you husband and wife.” – Denzel Washington #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rQHZigzfok — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

Denzel is attending the Academy Awards because he’s nominated in the Best Actor category for the film Fences, which is also nominated for Best Picture.

