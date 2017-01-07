Demi Lovato and MMA Fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vaconcelos Are Officially Dating

Demi Lovato is starting the new year off with a new bae.

The “Confident” singer and MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vaconcelos are officially dating. The two starting seeing each other just after Lovato broke it off with UFC fighter Luke Rockhold in December.

Videos by PopCulture.com

❤️ A photo posted by Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:20am PST

“Demi and Luke broke up before Christmas. It wasn’t anything dramatic. The relationship just wasn’t heading where she wanted it to go. Luke was really cool about it, and they were on the same page,” a source told PEOPLE.

The two first started seeing each other back in July but the flame quickly fizzled out.

However, things have obviously heated back up according to Vaconcelos’ latest Instagram post featuring his leading lady, Lovato. This isn’t the first time he has shared his relationship with the star on social media. In June, he posted a video of himself after a big win with a hug from Lovato saying “You did it!”

Lovato recently ended her six-year relationship with Wilmer Valderrama after they posted on their Instagram that it was a mutual decision.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.

Next: Watch: Mariah Carey Responds to Demi Lovato Shade On Watch What Happens Live | Demi Lovato And Luke Rockhold Hold Hands At UFC Fight Night In New York City | Pop Star Demi Lovato Goes Blonde After Announcing Break From Hollywood