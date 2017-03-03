Dead Man Found Under Six-Ton Pile Of Erotic Magazines

Many choose, or have chosen for them, to be buried in a cemetery when they die. Others opt for cremation. Many ancient cultures would burn their dead, and some even still do. Popular rapper 2 Chains once famously said the when he dies he’d like to buried inside a Gucci store.

One man in Kanagawa, Japan, however, ended up leaving this world in a much more NSFW fashion.

The man, only known as “Joji,” was reportedly discovered by agents of a company called Mind. They specialize in “cleaning the homes of the deceased and discretely discarding embarrassing goods without the family’s knowledge.”

Joji previously worked for a large automobile manufacturer and lived in a small two-bedroom apartment. He was considered to be mostly unsocial and had little to no contact with living relatives. His hobby, seemingly, was collecting adult magazines. He was such an avid collector that it’s said his collection weighed a whopping 13,228 pounds.

He died of a heart attack, and when he fell to the floor, he became partially buried underneath much of his collection. Due to his lack of regular human interaction, it was several weeks before his body was discovered.

When the human body dies and begins to break down, several things happen. First, all the cells slowly die, one by one, and the skin is left discolored. This is also when the odors begin. Next, all of the fluids contained within the body start to pool together at the lowest point of gravity that exists. This cause a very unpleasant gas to seep out and typical results severe bloating and bulging eyes.

In this particular case, since no one was aware to stop it, the last thing that happened was Joji’s skin was worn away by the toxins and the fluids began to seep out. Everything that was inside of him leaked out and was absorbed by the paper of the adult magazines that filled his home. Ultimately, this means that most of Joji was thrown away with the soiled magazines.

Perhaps the moral of Joji’s story is that it never hurts to have at least one friend.

