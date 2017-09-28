Watch Dave Chappelle Give His Tribute To Charlie Murphy

Dave Chappelle paid tribute to his late comedian friend Charlie Murphy in a touching manner on Wednesday night.

The Chappelle’s Show creator was in attendance at a John Mayer concert at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio and was invited on stage by the pop singer. The 43-year-old standup comic, who regularly shows up at regional comedy clubs and other local gatherings, happily joined Mayer at the crowded venue.

While onstage, Dave Chappelle called Mayer a “sight for eyes” after hearing the news of Charlie Murphy’s death earlier Wednesday morning.

“Everybody in comedy is heartbroken,” Chappelle said.

Many fans will remember that the late Charlie Murphy was part of some of the most iconic sketches on Chappelle’s Show, and famously starred in a segment titled Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories.

“Daughters” singer John Mayer is also a Chappelle’s Show vet, as he took part in a sketch titled “White People Dancing.” Dave Chappelle referred to the skit as “one of the greatest moments of the show.”

As a tribute to Charlie Murphy, Dave Chappelle requested that John Mayer performed the song “You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me” to honor Charlie, Eddie Murphy‘s older brother.

Chappelle even had a specific favor to ask from the audience.

“Everybody with a cellphone, put it in your pocket. For just a few minutes tonight, don’t take a picture or video. Let’s make a memory that only we get to have.”

Check out Dave Chappelle and John Mayer’s tribute to Charlie Murphy above.

Charlie Murphy passed away on Wednesday morning after battling leukemia. He died at the age of 57 at a hospital in New York City.

Eddie Murphy has since spoken out about his brother’s untimely passing. The Coming to America star gave this statement on behalf of the Murphy family: “Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle, and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed.”

Charlie’s most notable film credits include Are We There Yet, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. Most recently, Charlie toured with comedians including Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, and D.L. Hughley.

Charlie Murphy’s death had a tremendous impact on his family, friends, and in the entertainment community. Check out celebrity reactions to Charlie Murphy’s death here.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Charlie Murphy’s family during this difficult time.

