D.L. Hughley Slams Kendall Jenner And Her Pepsi Ad

D.L. Hughley has spoken out about the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad, and the 54-year-old comedian held absolutely nothing back.

During an interview with TMZ while passing through LAX, Hughley stated that he thinks that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was the wrong person to be featured in the controversial commercial.

“I don’t know why they would pick Kendall Jenner to be the spokesperson for black people,” he said. “I mean, just because you f***ed a couple of black guys doesn’t mean you understand our struggle. She’d be the first civil rights leader that did it with a mattress.”

Hughley admitted that he has not had a Pepsi drink since the commercial. However, it wasn’t because of that Kendall Jenner ad.

“I haven’t had a Pepsi since they messed up Michael Jackson’s hair,” he said jokingly. “When Michael Jackson’s Jheri curl caught on fire in the Pepsi commercial…I switched to RC Cola.”

In conclusion, the Original Kings of Comedy star diagnosed the company’s biggest issue.

“Pepsi’s problem ain’t Kendall Jenner. Pepsi’s problem is type 2 diabetes,” he said. “It’s hard to bounce back when you got one foot. Any time you’re in trouble and you look for a Jenner to save you, I mean come on.”

The now infamous advertisement featuring the 21-year-old supermodel shows her halting a photoshoot to join a “Black Lives Matter” style march. The Victoria’s Secret angel then approaches one of the riot police and hands him a Pepsi causing the crowd to erupt in cheers.

D.L. Hughley wasn’t the only celebrity to speak out about the ad. Pop superstar Madonna and Seven Pounds actress Rosario Dawson have both publicly addressed the commercial and absolutely slammed the company.

The soda company has since pulled the ad, and released a statement in an attempt to settle the PR nightmare.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize,” Pepsi said in a release. “We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout.”

