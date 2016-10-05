Critical Witness Identified In Kim Kardashian Case

In the Kim Kardashian robbery investigation, the concierge who was forced to take the thieves up to the reality star’s Hotel room has become the critical witness in the case.

TMZ is now reporting that 35-year-old Kim Kardashian has detailed all of her interactions with the concierge to the Paris cops. On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had an extensive phone interview with the authorities where she told them several key aspects to the sequence of events that she could remember:

When he opened the door to her apartment, the concierge was handcuffed.

“He opened the door and led them [the robbers] up and was in there the whole time,” Kardashian explained.

Kim spoke with the concierge during the robbery and asked, “Are we gonna die?” to which he responded, “I don’t know.”

Despite being handcuffed and held at gunpoint, the concierge was extremely calm according to Kim.

The concierge was placed back in the lobby with his hands still cuffed after the robbers left the apartment.

For the police investigators, the concierge is the only critical witness at this point in light of the fact that there was no security footage at the hotel or outside the building to give the authorities any visual lead on the suspects.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first news to surface indicating that this robbery might have been an inside job.

While there is no video available from the hotel, there was some surveillance captured by the police. However, the robbers were apparently able to stay out of the picture, and the cameras were not facing the front of the building.

Do you think the concierge could have been helping the robbers all along?

