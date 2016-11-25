Corey Feldman Gives Wedding Speech, But Scarily Waves Around Knife

At Corey Feldman’s wedding this past weekend, he gave an edgy speech while wielding a knife in his right hand. He made some rather interesting comments while waving the sharp object around in his hand as he stood next to his 27-year-old model wife Courtney Anne.

“If there was ever a time to go postal, now would be the perfect time to do it,” the Goonies actor said jokingly as he held up the knife in the air.

Feldman continued to speak for a minute or so before embracing the tradition of cutting the cake with his new wife.

The newlywed couple said their “I Do’s” at the Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. They were only engaged for two weeks after Feldman popped the question in Palm Springs, California earlier this month.

“I was, of course, a bit nervous, as any man will admit, you never truly know what a woman is thinking,” Feldman said about popping the question while chatting with People magazine. “So as much as I assumed she would be happy and say ‘yes,’ there’s always that insecure part of my brain that regresses immediately to my childhood and thought maybe not.”

“So, I kinda chickened out and did a written proposal by writing a note with two check boxes, one for yes and the other for no,” Feldman said. “Of course, there was a ring in there with the note. Luckily she said ‘yes!’”

Historically, the couple had been anti-marriage. However, they felt that given President-elect Donald Trump’s stance on immigration that they should tie the knot in order to solidify their relationship.

“She was surprised because we had both been so anti-marriage since we met. But seeing as she’s Canadian and with [Donald] Trump coming in, we didn’t want to risk being separated by new immigration laws.”

On Tuesday, Feldman teased his followers about getting hitched.

He tweeted: “Happy 222 Day #EVERYBODY I Hav a feeling 2DAY is gonna B super special!”

Happy 222 Day #EVERYBODY I Hav a feeling 2DAY is gonna B super special! ✌🏼️❤️😇🙏🏼 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 22, 2016

He later tweeted to confirm that he was getting married.

“C…..I told U all 2Day would b a special 1!” Feldman wrote, while sharing a link to an article writing about how the 45-year-old actor had wed his fiancé Courtney Anne Mitchell at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

This is Cory Feldman’s third marriage.

