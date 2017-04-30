Coco Flaunts Her Figure With Tight Dress And Plunging Neckline

Coco Austin has made a career from looking great in whatever outfit she wears, so it’s no surprise that she looks stunning in an outfit she claims she threw together at the last minute, as you can see from her Instagram post.

Look of the night! This was my, “Dont think too hard on what to wear, throw on dress” A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

The model described the outfit as “Dont think too hard on what to wear, throw on dress.”

Austin has amassed a huge following on Instagram, thanks to the wide variety of outfits she wears, ranging from super skimpy lingerie photos to elaborate gowns.

The photo has already gained thousands of like, thanks to her close to 3 million Instagram followers.

More importantly than strangers on the internet, however, is the opinion of Coco’s husband of 15 years, Ice-T.

Based on a photo that Coco shared of the two of them, it’s clear he was also a huge fan of the ensemble.

Date night with friends.. Its nice to have an adult night every once and awhile(Chanel is so attached to my hip usually) sometimes u got to share the boobs with you’re man.lol A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

As described in the caption, “sometimes u got to share the boobs” with her significant other, and Ice-T has recently revealed the lengths he’s willing to go to make his wife happy, specifically in the bedroom.

“There’s regular sex and then there’s jungle sex. You can be with your wife and just roll over on it. That’s just sex sex,” he explained. “Jungle sex is when you know what it is that gets you turned on and you build up to it.”

He continued, “You’re taking foreplay a step further. Your girl might want you to put on some motherf***ing oil and figure skates for her. ‘What the f**k?’ Just put it on and I will f*** the s**t out of you.”

He also said that embracing one another’s interests is what can lead to a successful partnership. “If you’re willing to accommodate the other one’s kinks, you’re gonna take that sex to another level. So that’s jungle sex,” he admitted.

