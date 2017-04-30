Coco Flaunts Her Figure With Tight Dress And Plunging Neckline

Coco Austin has made a career from looking great in whatever outfit she wears, so it’s no surprise that she looks stunning in an outfit she claims she threw together at the last minute, as you can see from her Instagram post.
UP NEXT: Coco Puts Her Ample Assets All Over Snapchat
Videos by PopCulture.com
The model described the outfit as “Dont think too hard on what to wear, throw on dress.”
Austin has amassed a huge following on Instagram, thanks to the wide variety of outfits she wears, ranging from super skimpy lingerie photos to elaborate gowns.
The photo has already gained thousands of like, thanks to her close to 3 million Instagram followers.
More importantly than strangers on the internet, however, is the opinion of Coco’s husband of 15 years, Ice-T.
Based on a photo that Coco shared of the two of them, it’s clear he was also a huge fan of the ensemble.
As described in the caption, “sometimes u got to share the boobs” with her significant other, and Ice-T has recently revealed the lengths he’s willing to go to make his wife happy, specifically in the bedroom.
“There’s regular sex and then there’s jungle sex. You can be with your wife and just roll over on it. That’s just sex sex,” he explained. “Jungle sex is when you know what it is that gets you turned on and you build up to it.”
He continued, “You’re taking foreplay a step further. Your girl might want you to put on some motherf***ing oil and figure skates for her. ‘What the f**k?’ Just put it on and I will f*** the s**t out of you.”
He also said that embracing one another’s interests is what can lead to a successful partnership. “If you’re willing to accommodate the other one’s kinks, you’re gonna take that sex to another level. So that’s jungle sex,” he admitted.
MORE NEWS:
- Ice-T Unveils Wild Bedroom Details About He And Wife Coco
- Coco Reveals Bright Colored, Leopard Print Booty Pic
- Coco Gets Sporty With New Yoga Picture On Instagram
[H/T Instagram, coco]