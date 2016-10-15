Clown Breaks Into House, Ends In A Blaze Of Fire

Warning: graphic content ahead…

So the clown epidemic is not ending anytime soon. People continue to think it’s a good idea to walk around dressed like Stephen King characters. Well, this clown committed an actual crime and got a lead sandwich because of it.

The below video is intense to say the least and features an intruder getting shot. Be wary.

This guy had every right to do this since this clown broke into his house and was hiding in a room. The owner even gave multiple warnings while surveying the house and the clown did not come out.

The video climaxes with the owner shooting the clown in what seems to be the stomach.

Bottom line: stop dressing like clowns, people. And definitely don’t break into someone’s house dressed like one.

[H/T World Star Hip Hop]