Clown Armed With Knife Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Man’s House

As the sinister clown trend continues to spread the United States, nearly every run-in with these creepy characters gets more disturbing.

One homeowner’s surveillance camera’s captured a horrifying video of a knife-wielding clown trying to enter his home.

The frightening footage shows a clown with a painted face and wig walking around the house and attempting to open various doors.

The homeowner posted the video on LiveLeak with the caption: This morning I noticed my gate was open. I checked my surveillance cameras and found someone in a clown costume was trying to get into my house…I’m sure we would all be today if he was able to get in.”

Considering there was no damage done to the house, and that the creepy clown eventually just gave up; many on social media have questioned the authenticity of the footage.

One user wrote, “That clown seemed pretty familiar with that house, it’s almost as if he lived there and put a clown costume on to make a video.”

Another said: “Clown wants in, spends forever walking around in the open with light showing him there. Decides he doesn’t really want in as he doesn’t break a window. He showed up with a knife ready to kill, but will not break a window…”

This most recent creepy clown encounter is only one of a slew of other terrifying events that have created massive hysteria across the country. Other incidents have incluced two men being chased by a knife-wielding clown in a park, clowns chasing an 8-year-old home after school, and even a creepy clown getting what was coming to him for trying to scare a group of friends on the road.

How do you think people should go about putting a stop to the creepy clown trend?

