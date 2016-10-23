Cleared Australian Gable Tostee Claims Tinder Date Attacked Him In Bizarre Body Building Post

Gable Tostee, who was recently acquitted for murder after his Tinder date fell 14 stories to her death, penned a bizarre 2,300 word defense on a body building blog claiming Warriena Wright attacked him that night.



“After shutting the door I turned my back and retreated, and literally about 10 seconds later when I turned around and looked through the glass I only briefly for a fraction of a second saw Warriena on the other side of the railing before she disappeared out of view,” Tostee said. “At the time I couldn’t tell if she had fallen or climbed down to another floor. All I knew was that she was no longer there.”

Tostee claims his Tinder date took a turn for the worse after Wright became “aggressive” towards him.

“At first we got along great but as the night continued, her behaviour became strange and she became increasingly aggressive,” Tostee said. “I’m not sure whether she found it amusing but it was getting out of hand. She kept hitting me, taunting me, throwing my stuff around and trashing my apartment.”

Things went from bad to worse, Tostee claims, after Wright picked up a “metal object” and swung at him. He tried to “placate” and disarm her, but in the audio recording of the incident, it sounds like someone is being choked.

“[I] regularly made audio recordings of my drunk nights on the town in case something happened,” Tostee said. “I kept them for myself but didn’t need to listen to them 99 per cent of the time. It’s so easy to do using a smartphone and comes at such a small cost, and sometimes the recordings have been invaluable.”

But Tostee claims he never choked Wright, instead showing great “restraint” by not meeting violence with violence.

“If I wanted to choke her out then it probably wouldn’t have been hard, but I did not do that as I did not want to hurt her,” Tostee said. “A less forgiving man could have quite conceivably exercised less restraint and retaliated violently. I did what I did to prevent further physical conflict and de-escalate the situation as best as I could.”

The audio recording also revealed Wright had asked to leave Tostee’s residence, to which he replied, “I would, but you’ve been a bad girl.”

Tostee placed Wright on the balcony and locked her outside. He planned to “keep an eye on her through the glass doors until she either calmed down or I called someone like security or police to take her away.”

“Never in my wildest imagination did I expect what happened next,” Tostee said.

The audio recording reveals Wright screamed “no” 33 times before plummeting 14 stories to her death.

Tostee rushed downstairs to see what happened, and when he saw “flashing emergency lights coming from outside” he fled the scene. However, Tostee says he “did not ‘flee the scene,’” but instead left the premises to seek council from his father.

“I was terrified, exhausted, intoxicated, and quite disorientated and all I wanted to do was get advice,” Tostee said. “I knew if I walked into police I could have been held under suspicion without legal representation, a situation nobody would want to be in. I resorted to leaving the building and calling my Dad.”

Tostee called his father and ordered some pizza “to curb my hunger and anxiety” while he waited. He claims the incident has left him “permanently scarred.”

“Knowing I was the last person to be with her, it has left me permanently scarred and not a day passes that I don’t wish I could go back in time and prevent it,” Tostee said.

Tostee has been acquitted for Wright’s murder and remains a free man.

