CIA Allegedly Carried Out Secret Psychic Experiments That Will Bend Your Mind

According to recently declassified documents from the C.I.A., Uri Geller, a famed psychic entertainer in the ’70s, was taken to the Stanford Research Institute to try to unlock the secret to psychic powers. Potentially attempting to unlock psychic powers is only the tip of the iceberg of strange research projects that were covered in the Stargate Project, one of the most interesting programs for conspiracy theorists.

The Stargate Project was the code name for a covert army unit in Fort Meade, Maryland, by the Defense Intelligence Agency (D.I.A.).

In addition to unlocking psychic powers, the project also attempted to explore UFO sightings, potentially holding the answers about whether or not we’ve received visitors from outer space.

The attempts to tap into Geller’s power involved sealing him in a room and going through a series of tests. One test would involve a randomly selected word, which Geller would be aware of, and someone outside the room would draw something that the word made them think of. From there, the drawing would be held against the sealed room’s walls and Geller was instructed to determine what the drawing was.

In one instance, the word “fuse” was selected, which inspired the drawing of a firecracker. When the drawing was held up to the wall, Geller described a “cylinder with noise coming out of it,” according to the documents.

This exercise was found to demonstrate Geller’s abilities so successfully that researchers said it “demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner.”

Geller’s psychic abilities weren’t the only secrets he kept under wraps, as in 2013 he revealed that he was a covert operative for the C.I.A. and Israel’s Mossad during the Cold War.

The strange method used in the Stargate Project served as the inspiration for the book The Men Who Stare at Goats, which went on to be a major motion picture starring George Clooney, Ewan McGregor, and Jeff Bridges.

