Christina Grimmie’s Family Sues Venue Where Singer Was Killed

The family of Christina Grimmie, the 22-year-old singer who was fatally shot during a fan meet-and-greet, has filed a suit against the venue where she was killed.

The suit, filed Tuesday, names the event venue, AEG Live, The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns it, and the security company that worked the event. Grimmie’s parents and brother “allege wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress” in the suit.

It claims the venue’s security only did a “superficial bag check” and “failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue.” Grimmie was shot three times before the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Billboard reports that the suit seeks to recover “future support the singer would have provided to her family members, the singer’s projected income after taxes had she lived to normal life expectancy and any and all medical and funeral expenses paid.”

The family has requested that the case go to trial.

