Christie Brinkley Shares Topless Photos Of Both Daughters

Christie Brinkley nearly broke the Internet this past weekend when posting a topless photo of her two gorgeous daughters.

Brinkley captioned the snap: “Spring arrives tomorrow but today is cold and grey so here’s some Summer Sun in the form of my daughters thanks to @si_swimsuit #sisters to see the full picture si.com/brikleylegacy…Oh! And speaking of backs… @instagram reinstated the photo of Alexa at 3 yrs old hugging my leg (scroll down ) I can’t help but think it was in large part due to your supportive comments and our evolution so thank you all so much and much appreciation to @Instagram for considering everyone’s opinions. Love is beautiful! Thank you again @imgmodels @imgtalent.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The jaw-dropping pic shows Brinkley’s daughters – Sailor Brinkley Cook and Alexa Ray Joel – lying face down on beach chairs completely topless. The two stunning beauties smoldered for the camera as their sun-kissed bods were on full display. Brunette beauty Alexa Ray Joel, the daughter of music icon Billy Joel, was in the foreground while the blond bombshell Sailor Cook was behind.

The eye-catching image was massively popular with Brinkley’s loyal fanbase as her followers showered the post with more than 6k likes and hundreds of comments.

This definitely isn’t the first time that former supermodel Christie Brinkley has shown off her gorgeous daughters on social media. Earlier this month, Brinkley shared a wildly steamy photo from the family’s joint Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot that shows Sailor and Alexa wearing barely-there bikinis that flaunt their fit physiques.

To keep up with Christie Brinkley, follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction to seeing Christie Brinkley posting a topless photo of her daughters?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Christie Brinkley]