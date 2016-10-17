Charlie Hunnam’s ‘The Lost City Of Z’ Finally Gets A Release Date

We’ve been waiting, and now we finally have a release date for The Lost City of Z.



The film, produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B, made its world premiere Saturday at the New York Film Festival, where it was announced the movie would hit select theaters on April 21, 2017.

The Lost City of Z is an Amazon-original movie starring Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller and Angus Macfadyen. The action biographical film is set in 1925 and centers around adventures of British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett (Hunnam), who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon.

We’re excited for this film to hit theaters, especially since we get to see our favorite SOA star in a new role.

