Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof’s Sentencing Is Revealed

Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death, according to PEOPLE. Roof was convicted of the murder of nine black men and women at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina in June 2015.

Roof, a self-professed white supremacist, showed on many occasions throughout the trial that he had no remorse for his actions. On Tuesday, Jan. 8, during his federal trial Roof told jury members that were in charge of deciding his fate, “I still feel like I had to do it. “.

The jury began deliberating at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and concluded with the decision to sentence him to death. They deliberated for nearly four hours before coming to their decision.

Before the verdict was read, the jury asked the judge a series of questions that sounded as if the verdict had been to keep Roof imprisoned. However, that was not the case. It turns out that many factors lead to the decision, including how Roof held himself during the trial – as in his complete lack of emotion.

That lack of emotion was on display again as the verdict was read. Roof did not show any emotion, but instead just stared forward, his hands folded in front of him. But before the sentencing, Roof did address the jury and ask them to spare his life.

“I felt like I had to do it, and I still feel like I had to do it,” Roof said. “”From what I’ve been told, I have a right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I’m not sure what good that will do anyway. But what I will say is only one of you has to disagree with the other jurors.”

Of course, Roof still didn’t show any remorse for his actions back in June 2015, which has been the case many times during his trial. During his confession, Roof actually laughed when he spoke about the shooting. What’s more, when the authorities found his 2015 manifesto, it said very plainly that he didn’t regret his actions.

“I would like to make it crystal clear I do not regret what I did,” he wrote. “I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed.”

