Celebrities Are Taking To Twitter To Defend Kim Kardashian

After the news broke that Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint at a hotel in Paris, some users on the Internet have taken shots at the reality star to make a joke of the terrifying incident.

Some people on social media have expressed that they do not feel sorry for anyone who owns millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

However, Kim Kardashian has a slew of celebrity friends that have taken to Twitter to stand up for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“All of Me” singer John Legend’s supermodel wife, Chrissy Teigen, called out those on the Internet who tried to troll her friend Kim regarding the robbery.

“Fame is interesting,” Teigen wrote. “Celebs are supposed to love you guys while also knowing you’d make a meme of our dead bodies to get retweets.” She continued, “I dunno. It’s hard to explain because everyone thinks money and fame is pure awesome, so it just sounds whiny. I get it, trust me. Go off.”

Fame is interesting. Celebs are supposed to love you guys while also knowing you’d make a meme of our dead bodies to get retweets — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 3, 2016

Another Kardashian supporter that voiced his opinions on social media was The Late Late Show host James Corden. “People making jokes about @KimKardashian tonight would do well to remember that she’s a mother,a daughter,a wife,a friend. Be nice or shut up.”

People making jokes about @KimKardashian tonight would do well to remember that she’s a mother,a daughter,a wife,a friend.Be nice or shut up — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 3, 2016

Here’s a few more celebrities that have taken up for Kim regarding Monday’s robbery:

Just heard about @KimKardashian being robbed @gun point. So glad she’s okay. Kim you’re a, wife, mother, sister & praying woman #Godsgotyou — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) October 3, 2016

Wow, this is crazy. Hope everyone’s ok. https://t.co/jBDF0FvRYB — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) October 3, 2016

Sorry to hear about this. Happy to hear everybody is safe. Kim Kardashian West held at gunpoint, robbed @CNN https://t.co/zg9VIaXS9K — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) October 3, 2016

I’m furious Paris police didn’t have police protection for Kim especially after that scum assaulted her earlier in the week — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 3, 2016

Feel very sorry for @KimKardashian. Must have been a terrifying experience. #Paris #robbery — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 3, 2016

So scary hearing what happened to @KimKardashian in Paris 🙏🙏 — Teresa Giudice (@Teresa_Giudice) October 3, 2016

A day before his @chanelofficial show in Paris, @karllagerfeld has a special message for @kimkardashian: “We are all with you.” A photo posted by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Oct 3, 2016 at 6:56am PDT

Do you think more celebrities should be outspoken in support of Kim Kardashian in light of the heavy backlash that she has received from so many on social media in regards to the recent robbery?

