‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Busted For Weed

The “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli has been busted by the police after getting caught with marijuana.

The 14-year-old viral sensation was hanging out at a friend’s house in Boynton Beach, Florida when her pal pulled out a joint, according to TMZ. Danielle claimed that she was not smoking it, but she and her friend both received a citation. However, Bregoli refused to explain who the drugs belonged to.

Most shockingly, Bregoli was caught with weed on the same day that she was set to appear in court for battery charges. She also faced charges of theft and filing a false police report, according to Daily Mail.

Danielle Bregoli is no stranger to getting into trouble with law enforcement. In the past year, the police were called to Danielle’s house in Florida more than 51 times. The cops responded after reports over a range of offenses including stolen cars, verbal threats, and domestic disturbances.

Her extremely disobedient conduct became such an issue that it resulted in an appearance on Dr. Phil. Because of her tough-talking behavior, she became a viral sensation after propositioning the audience to fight with her by saying: “Cash me outside, how bow dah?”

Since her appearance on Dr. Phil, Danielle Bregoli has been a regular fixture in the media. Not only has she made headlines for her run-ins with the police, but also because she has reportedly landed her own reality TV show.

Danielle regularly fights with her mother both verbally and physically. Earlier this year, footage of her getting into a brutal brawl with her mom, Barbara Ann, surfaced online. The shocking footage was brought to the attention of the police and Child Services will likely be getting involved.

The teen spoke out about the issue saying: “Me and my mother were not fighting, we were play fighting. My ex-best friend took it to a whole ‘nother level. It wasn’t what it was at all. We were play fighting on the floor and I hit her too hard so she just kinda pushed me on the floor. That’s all that happened. People need to take their head out of sh*t that they shouldn’t have their head in.”

What are your thoughts about “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli getting busted for marijuana?

