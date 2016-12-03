Casey Anthony’s Former Bodyguard Speaks Out, Thinks She Did It ‘Without A Doubt’

Despite being condemned as one of the most hated women in America for getting charged with the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Casey Anthony lives her life as a free woman in Florida, having been acquitted of the murder. Eight years later, Anthony’s bodyguard was recently asked during the Allegedly podcast if he thought she was guilty, to which he responded, “Yes. Without a doubt. I think everybody knew she did it.”

Casey Anthony’s former bodyguard says he thinks she is guilty ‘without a doubt’: https://t.co/WpIIOHSQgE — People Magazine (@people) December 3, 2016

Bodyguard Rob Dick was tasked with supervising the Anthony home when Casey was released on bail while people were still scouring for any sign of her daughter Caylee. Dick described Casey’s return as “surreal,” citing that her priorities weren’t for the safety of her daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Here’s a mom in jail for the last 30 days, supposedly not knowing where her child is for 60 days now,” remembers Dick. “First question, what do you think it would be? ‘Have you heard anything?’ “

Instead, Dick noticed a different reaction, saying, “She was just completely happy, excited to see her parents.” He continued, “She asked, ‘What’s for dinner? Jail food sucks.’ “

In addition to his shock at Anthony’s behavior, he also remains puzzled why this specific case got so much media attention, pondering, “There are lots of women out there that killed their kid. And I do say killed their kid.”

Five years after Anthony’s acquittal, no one has been convicted of killing the toddler. Anthony’s case is the subject of an upcoming episode of Scandal Made Me Famous, which combines reenactments and interviews of highly public infamous crimes. The show explores more of Anthony’s strange behavior following the death of her child.

[H/T PEOPLE]