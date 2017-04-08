A New Video Of Casey Anthony Laughing And Screaming Revealed

Almost ten years ago, Cindy Anthony called the police to let them know that her granddaughter had been missing for a month. The prime suspect in the disappearance, Casey Anthony, was eventually cleared of the charges three years later.At the height of the trial’s notoriety, Casey was one of the most hated people in America. The new three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, premieres next week, using never-before-seen video of Casey while in prison. You can see images from the shocking video at the Daily Mail.

Although Casey won’t have a direct involvement in the new series, newly discovered videos of her will be incorporated into the investigation. Also appearing in the series will be Cindy along with Casey’s father, George Anthony. Their involvement is to emphasize what Casey was like growing up and how much they miss their granddaughter.

The sheriff who first investigated the disappearance, the judge who presided over the trial, and one of the alternate juror’s were also interviewed for the series.

The new video os Casey was captured after she had been incarcerated for a month on charges of child neglect, interfering with the investigation, and lying to investigators. The neglect charges arose from her refusal to tell anyone her child had been missing for a month while the other charges stem from her lying about her place of employment.

The video shows Casey going through many extreme emotions in just a matter of two minutes while she’s speaking with her parents.

While her father wishes he could give Casey a “big Papa Joe hug,” Casey explains that she “looks like hell.”

George then reminds Casey that she can tell them anything, which many people perceive as an attempt to get her to reveal what she might have done for her daughter.

Casey’s mood seemed to completely change in her response, as she says, “I know that, dad,” appearing far more child-like.

Cindy then revealed to Casey, “We’re not doing well Casey. Someone just said that… Caylee was dead this morning,” to which Casey replied, “Surprise, surprise.”

When Casey’s parents obviously are stunned by her sarcastic reply, she appears to roll her eyes at them. She then becomes enraged with her parents, saying, “Do you understand how I feel? I’m not in control over of any of this. You don’t understand. Everybody wants me to have answers.”

After her outburst, she tries looking for sympathy, pleading, “No one is letting me speak. I don’t know what’s going on. My entire life has been taken from me.”

As her parents feel they might be able to get a reveal of information from Casey, she tells them, “This is recording, and I don’t know who’s going to see things and who’s going to misconstrue whatever else. There’s things that I need to directly say to each of you.”

With one more attempt to get any information from their daughter about Caylee’s whereabouts, all they get in return from Casey is the reply, “I know in my heart she’s not far. I can feel it.”

