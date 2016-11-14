Carson Palmer Wears Awesome American Flag Bodysuit, Teammates Claim It’s Punishment

Since we all know that getting paid millions of dollars to compete in a three-hour athletic activity once a week for a few months out of the year can get dull, sometimes professional athletes must find other ways to keep their arduous activities entertaining. In the case of Carson Palmer from the Arizona Cardinals, this means taking a pregame jaunt around the stadium in an awesome American flag bodysuit, topped with a Justin Beiber baseball cap.

Meanwhile in Arizona… That’s Carson Palmer 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ed9QpDxmdv — 120 Sports (@120Sports) November 13, 2016

This isn’t the first time Palmer has been “punished” with a wacky outfit he must wear into the stadium, as he’s also been spotted wearing a bikini, a clown outfit, and a Stay Puft marshmallow man costume. The origins of the punishments come from a Bucket Challenge, where quarterbacks set up trash cans in the corners of the end zone and assign various throws different point amounts. Whoever scores the fewest points faces the jury, and the cruel irony for Palmer is that he’s the one who set the rules that all Cardinals must follow when he joined the team in 2013.

