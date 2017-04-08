Carrie Fisher’s Brother Planning Epic Tribute To Fans

The deaths of mother-daughter Hollywood icons Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher sent shockwaves through every pop-cultural community. The women were more than just actresses. They were writers, dancers, stage performers; they were beacons of honesty and hope.

Honoring their collective memory is no easy task, but it’s one that Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother, and Debbie’s son, intends to take on with pride.

Todd has recently announced his plans to open a museum to showcase the creatively rich lives of the two most influential women in his life.

Speaking to journalists at the TCM Classic Film Festival Todd said, “There are a lot of things that we have of Carrie’s that we’re going to put on display in the new museum with Debbie and Carrie. So we are going to rebuild Carrie’s writing room, and we’re actually going to put out her writings, long hand. Carrie did not use a computer. So we’re going to show people the process that she used to create.”

Todd stated that he’s been able to gather many personal items that “people don’t necessarily associate” with Carrie and Debbie.

He continued, “We’ll have a lot of her things, original things, so people can see how she worked. Obviously, we’ll have some of her earliest costumes as well, even her Vegas costumes and her Broadway costumes. There’s a path to Princess Leia. It didn’t just jump from zero to that. So that path is interesting. Princess Leia actually wrote long before the Force was with her. There are amazing early writings of Carrie’s that are very interesting.”

There are also plans to include some of Carries unpublished writing pieces. As Todd explained, “Carrie wrote little snippets. She wrote little stories, little vignettes of her life. We have a ton of stuff that she wrote … You could actually publish many books on unwritten works of Carrie. We have in the family massive archives on Carrie that are beautiful things that have never been seen.”

Finally, Todd spoke of Carrie’s Star Wars legacy, of which her presence was a linchpin for the franchince. He said, “They have never taken our advice, but on the other hand, what’s better than what George saw. George saw something that nobody else saw. Whatever happens from here on out, the cast is set. You can’t really drift very far. The demand is that the story be told sort of with the legacies that are laid down. It’s lore. It’s biblical stuff. You can’t mess with it. The fans are holding the world responsible. That’s a beautiful thing. I say that Carrie is still with us, the same way that Obi-Wan left, became more powerful.”

