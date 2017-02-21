Carrie Fisher Predicted her Own Death With Creepy Cardboard Cutout

For as much as Carrie Fisher will be remembered for her role of Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise, she’ll also be remembered for her sense of humor and her hilarious books and movies. She often poked fun at herself and would always gladly push the envelope of good taste for a laugh. Recently, Fisher’s friend James Blunt revealed that a joke she made ended up being an eerie prediction of things to come.

Blunt and Fisher were such close friends that the late actress allowed him to stay in her L.A. home while he was recording his album “Back to Bedlam.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During his stay, he noted that Fisher left a cardboard cutout of herself outside of his room with her birthdate and death date on it.

UP NEXT: Princess Leia’s Most Amazing Moments

Blunt recalls to the Sunday Times that, although he couldn’t remember the specific date, “I remember thinking it was too soon.” Supposedly, Fisher listed her date of death as some time in February of 2017.

The pair became so close that he began referring to her as his “American mother” and she became the godmother to his son.

Blunt also frequently interacted with Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds, who passed away the day after Carrie. The mood of his stay at the complex inspired the name of the record he recorded.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]